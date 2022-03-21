CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) [Blackhawks news release]–The Chicago Blackhawks Monday acquired a 2022 conditional first round draft pick from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.



“This trade immediately puts us in a better position at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, giving us a pick that will land early in the draft,” said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. “We are in a better position today at the upcoming Draft than we were yesterday. In a short time with the Blackhawks, Marc-Andre made quite an impression on our fanbase and in our locker room. We appreciate his willingness to work with us on finding a deal that worked for everyone. The Blackhawks wish him and his family the best in Minnesota.”



In the event Minnesota advances to the Western Conference Finals and Marc-Andre Fleury is the winning goalie of record in a minimum of four games in the first and second rounds combined, Chicago will receive Minnesota’s first round pick in the 2022 Draft. In the event neither condition is satisfied or only one condition is satisfied, Minnesota will instead transfer their own second round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

