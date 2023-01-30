ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Hockey legend Bobby Hull, who won one Stanley Cup and was a 12-time All-Star who played for the Chicago Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets and Hartford Whalers, has died according to the NHL Alumni Association. He was 84.



No cause of death was given.



The NHL Alumni Association announced his death Monday. The Hockey Hall of Famer developed into a superstar once he got his legs underneath him at 19 years old for the Blackhawks. He played 15 years in Chicago and was a constant on the NHL All-Star Team. He won the Art Ross Trophy three times as the league’s leader in points and the Hart Trophy twice as the league’s MVP.

The Blackhawks released the following statement Monday:

“The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972. Hull is part of an elite group of players who made a historic impact on our hockey club. The Golden Jet helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and delivered countless memories to our fans, whom he adored. Generations of Chicagoans were dazzled by Bobby’s shooting prowess, skating skill and overall team leadership that led to 604 career goals, a franchise record that remains to this day. We send our deepest sympathies to the Hull family.”

Chicago Blackhawks Chairmain Rocky Wirtz released the following statement:

“Bobby Hull will always be remembered as one of the greatest Blackhawks players of all time. He was a beloved member of the Blackhawks family. When I assumed leadership of the organization upon my father’s passing in 2007, one of my first priorities was to meet with Bobby to convince him to come back as an ambassador of the team. His connection to our fans was special and irreplaceable. On behalf of the entire Wirtz family, I offer our deepest condolences on the loss of Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet. He will be missed.”