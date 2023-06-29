CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) [Blackhawks’ News Release] — The Chicago Blackhawks made nine selections on Day two of the 2023 NHL Draft Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Here’s a look at the team’s complete draft selections for the two-day event. Read on below for more detailed information on the nine players chosen Thursday.

BLACKHAWKS SELECTIONS 2023 NHL Draft

Round Overall

1 (Connor Bedard), 19 (Oliver Moore) 35 (Adam Gajan), 44 (Roman Kantserov) and 55 (Martin Misiak) 67 (Nick Lardis) and 93 (Jiri Felcman) 99 (Alex Pharand) 131 (Marcel Marcel) 167 (Milton Oscarson) 195 (Janne Peltonen)

On Thursday, the Blackhawks selected goaltender Adam Gajan, 19, with the 35th overall selection. Gajan competed in 34 regular-season games with the NAHL’s Chippewa Steel during the 2022-23 season, registering a record of 19-12-1 with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. He also played six games with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL, posting a 5-1-0 record with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 181-pound native of Poprad, Slovakia represented Slovakia at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships, being named the tournament’s Best Goaltender after securing 2-2-0 record, a 2.40 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage.

Chicago drafted forward Roman Kantserov, 18, with the 44th overall pick, acquired from the New York Rangers. The 5-foot-9, 176-pound native of Magnitogorsk, Russia skated in 45 regular-season games with Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (MHL) so far during the 2022-23 campaign. Kantserov leads the club in goals (27) and points (54), and ranks second in assists (27). His 54 points earned Kantserov a selection the MHL All-Star Game.

Forward Martin Misiak, 18, was Chicago’s 55th overall selection, helping the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms to a 2023 Clark Cup Championship. In nine postseason games this year, Misiak led the USHL with eight assists, while his ten points (2G, 8A) shared second among all league skaters. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward totaled 17 points (6G, 11A) in 27 games with the Phantoms in 2022-23. He also played in 29 contests with HC Nove Zamky, posting 10 points (1G, 9A). A native of Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, Misiak was teammates with fellow Chicago selection Adam Gajan at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships.

With their first pick in the third round, the Blackhawks selected forward Nick Lardis, 17, at 67th overall. A native of Oakville, Ontario, Lardis split the 2022-23 campaign between the Peterborough Petes and the Hamilton Bulldogs of the OHL, registering 67 points (37G, 28A) in 69 total regular-season games. He opened the season with Peterborough, notching 12 goals and 19 points in 36 games before being acquired by Hamilton where he logged 46 points (25G, 21A) in the final 33 games of the season. He finished the season ranked second on Hamilton with 25 goals and fourth with 46 points. Lardis also recorded 10 points (5G, 5A) in six postseason games, leading the Bulldogs in goals and points. Additionally, Lardis won a bronze medal with Team Canada at the IIHF World U18 Junior Championship, posting four goals in 7 games.

The Blackhawks selected forward Jiri Felcman, 18, with the 93rd overall pick, obtained from the Dallas Stars. The 6-foot-4, 198-pound forward dressed in 40 games with Langnau U20 in the Swiss-Jr. league, chipping in 31 points (10G, 21A). He also notched a goal and an assist in five games with Czechia at the IIHF World U18 Championship.

In the fourth round, Chicago selected forward Alex Pharand, 18, with the 99th overall selection. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound native of Sudbury, Ontario posted 39 points (18G, 21A) in 67 regular-season OHL games with the Sudbury Wolves in 2022-23. Pharand also took home a bronze medal with Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF World U18 Championship, posting one assist in seven games.

With the 131st overall pick, the Blackhawks selected forward Marcel Marcel, 19, who secured 32 points (14G, 18A) in 52 games with the Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL) this past season. The 6-foot-4, 243-pound native of Pilsen, Czechia posted eight points (3G, 5A) in 13 postseason games with the Olympiques. He also helped Team Czechia to a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships, recording six points (2G, 4A) in seven games.

Chicago selected forward Milton Oscarson, 20, with the 167th overall selection. At 6-foot-6, 216-pounds, Oscarson competed during the 2022-23 campaign with Orebro of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), tallying three points in 45 regular-season games. The Orebro, Sweden native also logged six points (4G, 2A) in 13 postseason contests. Oscarson also suited up in seven games with Team Sweden at the 2023 World Junior Championship, scoring two goals in seven games.

With their final pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks selected defenseman Janne Peltonen, 18, with the 195th overall pick. A native of Oulu, Finland, the 6-foot-3, 174-pound blueliner ranked fifth among all Karpat U20 blueliners with nine points (3G, 6A) in 40 games last season. He is Chicago’s lone defenseman picked in the 2023 Draft.

Chicago acquired a 2026 second round pick and forward Josh Bailey from the New York Islanders in exchange for future considerations. Bailey, 33, tallied 25 points (8G, 17A) in 64 games with the Islanders during the 2022-23 season. He has amassed 580 points (184G, 396A) in 1,057 career NHL games, all with the Islanders. He has also posted 50 points (16G, 34A) in 71 career Stanley Cup Playoff contests. A native of Bowmanville, Ontario, the 6-foot-1, 201-pound forward was drafted by the Islanders in the first round (9th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft.

The Blackhawks obtained a sixth-round pick (Milton Oscarson) in the Draft, as well as a 2024 second-round pick (originally from LAK) from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for the 51st overall selection.

Chicago then traded a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Lightning for forward Corey Perry. A native of Peterborough, Ontario, Perry appeared in 81 regular-season games with the Lightning last season, notching 25 points (12G, 13A). He also tallied five points (2G, 3A) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games in 2023. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound forward has totaled 883 points (417G, 466A) in 1,257 career NHL games between the Anaheim Ducks (2005-19), Dallas Stars (2019-20), Montreal Canadiens (2020-21) and Tampa Bay (2021-23). Additionally, Perry helped Anaheim to the 2007 Stanley Cup, posting 15 points (6G, 9A) in 21 postseason games that year. He is a member of the Triple Gold Club, captaining Canada to gold at the 2016 IIHF World Championships, winning two Olympic gold medals with Canada in 2010 and 2014 and a Stanley Cup.