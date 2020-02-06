Boylan defeats Jefferson to remain alone in first place in the NIC-10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Boylan defeated Jefferson 77-69 Wednesday night in NIC-10 boys basketball to remain in sole possession of first place in the conference.

Johnny Close, who was coming off a 30 point game last Friday against Rockford East, was on target again. He scored 29 points. Anthony Brown added 17 points and Dayvion Foreman scored 13.



The Titans again cleaned up at the free throw line cashing in on 25 of 28 attempts. The Titans improve to 21-6 overall and 10-2 in the conference. They are one game ahead of Auburn (9-3) which was idle Wednesday.



Jefferson is now 19-5, 8-4. For highlights click on the media player.