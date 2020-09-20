Boylan Girls edge Rockford Co-Op in NIC-10 Golf

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — A NIC-10 Girl’s invitational golf tournament took place earlier this morning over at Ingersoll Golf Course.

Some chilly morning temperatures made the course much more difficult to play from. The grounds were firmer and the greens ran a little faster.

The teams at the invite included Boylan, Harlem, Rockford Co-Op, and Oregon.

The individual leader of the day was Brighton Young from Harlem, she finished with the day shooting a 73.

Top 4 teams:

1. Boylan – 362

2. Rockford Public Schools Co-Op – 364

3. Harlem – 370

4. Oregon – 393

Top 10 Individual:

1. Brighton Young – Harlem – 73

2. Ella Greenberg – Boylan – 77

3. Kayla Sayyalinh – RPS – 80

4. Reese Stovall – Harlem – 82

5. Megan Thiravong – Rochelle – 82

6. Ahna Dorherty – RPS – 83

7. Emily Kneller – RCS – 87

8. Eva Greenberg – Boylan – 88

9. Mia Trampel – Oregon – 91

10. Paige Bukoski – Byron – 93