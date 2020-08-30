Boylan Girl’s Golf’s newest dynamic duo are the Greenberg Sisters

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — As the high school golf season teed off a short while ago, there are two sisters you should keep an eye on. You might not have heard of them yet, because they’re underclassmen at Boylan Catholic High School, but you will.

They’re sisters Eva and Ella Greenberg and they are very good at golf.

Ella, a sophomore, is the older of the two. In the past, she’s dominated some pretty big tournaments.

“”Winning Medinah, the Medinah Junior Shrine Invitational [was my best], I shot 76/70 I’m pretty sure,” said Ella. “I was the youngest one in it and I was playing against girls that are going to Michigan and all over the place and I won that right as I graduated eight grade.”

Eva has also had quite a bit of success in her early career. She’s just getting settled into her first high school season.

“My best, is probably when I was like eight I think, when I was at Sandy Hollow on number four, I was like 90 yards out, and I hit it in for an eagle. So that was my first eagle,” said Eva.

Ella was the first to start playing golf. In fact, Eva was a bit hesitant about starting to play.

“I think I took my first golf lesson and [Eva] was at the lesson and my coach Lloyd, he asked, ‘do you want to join?’ and [Eva} was like, ‘No! No!’ She was scared to join us,” said Ella.

As sisters and teammates do, they push each other to get better while also getting into some friendly competitions. Often times, they find themselves a top the leaderboard in the tournaments they play in together.

“I mean she’s a good player, we’re both really good players so it’s going to happen eventually, I knew it was,” said Ella.

While they might be young in age, they are both very mature both on and off the course. They realize the importance of spending time away from the game in order to better themselves.

“I think sometimes if you play too much golf you’re goin to get burnt out so I just hang out with my friends, like my best friend Morgan is on my team and we’re together a lot,” Ella said.