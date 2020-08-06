ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Recent Boylan High School graduate TJ Baker spent the last there days testing his golf skills at one of the premier golf destinations in the nation and against the best high school golfers in the nation. He came out very well.
Baker tied for 21st place at the High School Golf Invitational at the Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina. State championship golfers from all over the nation were invited to compete. Baker was the IHSA Class 2A individual state champion last fall.
The past three days he played Pinehurst #6, #8 and #9. He put together rounds of 70-78-73 to finish 5 strokes over par. The winner at 10 under par was Anawin Pikulthong of Arizona.
Three weeks ago Baker won one of the Rockford’s premier golf events the Aldeen Cup at the Aldeen Golf Club. Baker also holds the course record at Ingersoll golf course in Rockford a 61 that he shot last August while competing in the Boylan Invitational. Baker will soon be headed to SIU-Edwardsville to continue his golf career.
Boylan graduate Baker finishes 21st at Pinehurst Resort
