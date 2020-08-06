Boylan graduate Baker finishes 21st at Pinehurst Resort

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The list of names of NFL players who have decided to opt out on this season keeps growing. One of the names on that list is Harlem High School graduate Anthony McKinney.

McKinney signed with the Tennessee Titans in April as an undrafted rookie free agent, but he told the Titans recently that he's opting out. He told them what he told me in a phone interview, that he has family members here in the Rockford area who have been exposed to the Coronavirus.