Boylan graduate TJ Baker is in the hunt for another major championship

ITASCA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford’s hottest young golfer is at it again. Thomas TJ Baker is leading the 40th annual Chick Evans Jr. Amateur Tournament at the Itasca Country Club.

Baker, a recent Boylan graduate, is coming off a ten-stroke victory Sunday at the Aldeen Cup at the Aldeen Golf Club in Rockford. His lead halfway through the four-round Chick Evans Jr. event is currently four strokes.

Baker shot a 6-under-par 66 Monday in the opening round. He followed that up with a one-under-par 71 Tuesday. He had three birdies on the back nine then cooled off with a pair of bogies on the back nine.

“On the front-nine it was my putter (that worked),” said Baker to WTVO. I think I had 11 or 12 putts, I don’t know but whatever it was, it was a good number and definitely helped me shoot three-under on the front. I didn’t miss very many putts, but the back-nine was a little rough. I pulled it together, but I had a lot of nerves on the back-nine because I wanted to get that number one spot.”

That he has. Baker is four strokes ahead of Cominic Scaletta [-3] of Inverness, Illinois. Four other golfers are tied for third place at 1-under-par.

The tournament continues Wednesday and Thursday.