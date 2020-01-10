Boylan Lady Titans are giving an assist to Rockford nuns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan girls basketball team has a new goal…to help out a group of nuns.



The Lady Titans will hold ‘Poor Clares Night’ next Thursday, January 16 during their home game against Belvidere. They’ll be raising money for the Poor Clare Colettine Nuns from the Corpus Christi Monastery which is located off South Main Street in Rockford.

The Nuns have many needs at the monastery to help with repairs and other necessities such as food and clothing. Because the Poor Clare Nuns choose a life of poverty they do not receive assistance from the Catholic Diocese of Rockford.

The night of the game the 50/50 split will go to the nuns. Jell bracelets that have the words ‘Poor Clares’ along with a cross will be given out to those in attendance who offer a donation. All of the money raised that night will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000 by an anonymous donor.

Also at the game students will be providing prayer cards to a representative from the Rockford Poor Clare Nuns.

The Lady Titans say they see a need and they want to help.

“I think all of us girls were just willing to help, and we want to help anybody that we can,” said Boylan senior center Peyton Kennedy. “The Poor Clares need our help.”

“Some of our families have given our prayer intentions to them,” said senior basketball player Mia Dally. “When we were in middle school we learned all about them, so they’ve been prevalent in our lives.”

Boylan head coach Paul Perrone has had contact with the Poor Clare Colettine Nuns in the past for prayer requests and for other reasons. He’s proud of the steps his team and Boylan High School are taking to help out. “Boylan’s mission statement is to develop Saints, Scholars and Champions, and we’re taking the Saints part right now,” said Perrone. “They’re (the nuns) the jewel of our community, and I’m so proud to be able to give go them.”

The basketball game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. next Thursday. Donations can also be sent to Poor Claire in care of Entre’, 8900 North Second Street in Machesney Park 61115.