Boylan makes short work of Prairie Ridge in postseason opener

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — NIC-10 champion Boylan went into the 3A Woodstock North Regional as a big favorite Tuesday night. That’s the way it played out. The Titans rolled past Prairie Ridge 66-32 in a semifinal game.
The Titans jumped out to a 22-6 lead and they were never threatened. They improve their record to 25-7. The Titans will return to Woodstock North Friday night for the Regional Championship game against Woodstock North. Woodstock North defeated Crystal Lake Central 55-50 in the other semifinal game Tuesday.
For highlights click on the media player.