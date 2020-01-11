Boylan took what shaped up on paper to be a great game and turned it into a rout Friday night. The Titans beat Guilford 59-35.
The Titans jumped out to an early 18-10 lead and they never let the Vikings seriously challenge them. Anthony Browns’ 20 points and Johnny Close’s 17 points led the Titans.
Tyler Knuth scored 19 for Guilford. Boylan improves to 10-5, 5-2. The Titans are half a game behind first place Jefferson. Guilford is now a game behind Jefferson. The Vikings are 10-6, 5-3.
Click the media player for highlights.
Boylan rolls past Guilford
Boylan took what shaped up on paper to be a great game and turned it into a rout Friday night. The Titans beat Guilford 59-35.