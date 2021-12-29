Boylan settles for fourth place at Pekin after losing to Washington

PEKIN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Boylan Titans finished their two-day trip to Pekin Wednesday with a 53-46 loss to Washington in the Pekin Holiday Tournament.



Eight Titans cracked the scorebook. Tyler Hood led the team with 11 points. Noah Harkness was right behind with ten points and Luke Leombruni scored eight points.



Earlier in the tournament the Titans got a first round bye. They then defeated Lake Zurich 63-55 on Tuesday and then lost to Mt. Carmel 60-46 also on Tuesday.



The Titans overall record now is 10-3. For highlights click on the media player.

