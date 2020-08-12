Boylan swimmers adjust to protocols and changes in their season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — High School swim teams are tuning up for a season. Yes, they have the green light to compete from the IHSA. The Boylan Lady Titans hit the pool Tuesday afternoon for their first practice.

While there is a swimming and diving season it’s a scaled back season limited to dual and tri meets. The large, multi-team invitationals are out. And no relay events can be held. Whether or not a State Meet will be held is still up in the air.

Safety protocols start the minute the swimmers walk in the door at facilities that house pools.

“There are a lot of differences starting with practice,” said Boylan coach Christine Kowalski. “We have daily screenings for symptoms and temperature checks. We have social distancing in place throughout all of our lanes, so we’re trying our best to keep the girls safe. You know we’re just happy to be back in the water. I think the girls are excited that there is even a season that’s going on, so we’ll just roll with it.”