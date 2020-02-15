Titans move closer to NIC-10 title with win over Auburn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Boylan defeated Auburn in a tight game 59-56 Friday night to move closer to clinching the NIC-10 championship.

The Titans won despite the fact leading scorer Johnny Close spent most of the second half on the bench in foul trouble. He fouled out with almost five minutes remaining in the game. Jack Fulling also fouled out for the Titans. But senior guard John Starck stepped up with some key baskets and finished with 10 points, and senior center Anthony Brown came up big with 24 points and some great assists.



Boylan improves to 21-7 overall and 13-2 in the NIC-10. The Titans are now two full games ahead of Auburn (11-4) and Jefferson (12-4) with three conference games remaining.



For highlights and post game reaction click on the media player.