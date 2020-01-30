Boylan tunes up for East by thrashing Belvidere

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan Titans haven’t lost a NIC-10 game since dropping back-to-back games in Mid-December. They’re now on a four-game conference roll after taking it to Belvidere 83-33 Wednesday evening.

Boylan’s record improves to 16-6, 8-2. The Titans now get set for a big showdown Friday night against Rockford East.

