Boylan wrestler Wickson Jr. rebounds from brain surgery to win conference

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Winning a conference championship in wrestling is a great accomplishment. It’s even more so for Boylan junior Dathan Wickson Jr.



This past Saturday in Freeport Wickson Jr. was on top of the podium as the NIC-10’s 152 pound champion. It was a very satisfying moment because in the summer of 2018 he had brain surgery at the Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.



He knew two years ago when he was wrestling that something wasn’t right.

“When I would wrestle I would be real strong or be aggressive my head would swell up in the back of my head, and it would cause problems when I would do anything like rolling on top of my head, taking somebody down. If I would hit my head it would be really swollen up here.”

“I took him to get checked out,” said Wickson’s father and Boylan wrestling coach Dathan Wickson Sr. “He had an MRI and a CAT scan and it came back that he had a crack in his skull that was leaking brain fluid in his head, and then they let us know that he had a cyst in between his brain and skull.”

Brain surgery of any sort is a frightening prospect for anyone of any age, let a lone a teenager.

“I was really scared even though I had my dad next to me,” said Wickson Jr.

The surgery went well, but it was still a long road back to the wrestling mats for Wickson. Dizziness, headaches and pain meant he couldn’t wrestle at all last year as a sophomore or play football which he had planned on doing.

“It was just a process of recovering and making his way back to being able to function and be able to do things that young men are able to do,” said Wickson Sr.

The mental toughness that Wickson Jr. had always had as a wrestler helped him through the surgery and recovery along with support from his family.

“My family was always telling me, ‘You’ve got this. You’ve got to every day just stay positive.”

Wickson Jr. only resumed wrestling four weeks ago, yet he was still able to get into good enough form to win conference. He’s not satifisfied with just that.

“I want to win Regionals and win Sectionals and make it to State. I want to get that medal and place.”

Both Wickson’s also are thankful for the support they’ve received from teachers, students and staff at Boylan High School through their trials.