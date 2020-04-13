Boylan’s Anthony Brown headed to Rock Valley College

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10 boys basketball MVP is headed to Rock Valley College. Boylan senior Anthony Brown announced in a tweet Monday evening that he’ll become a Golden Eagle.



First of all I want to thank my family for pushing me to be the greatest i can be and believing in me🤟🏽❤️I want to thank Coach Bredehoeft and Coach Hicks for believing in my talents to play on the next level.#GoldenEagles🟡🔵#BrownTown pic.twitter.com/BE440PweST — Anthony Brown (@BrownTown4532) April 13, 2020

At Boylan this past season Brown helped the Titans win the NIC-10 championship by averaging 15.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He also ranked seventh in the conference in steals and he led the conference with 2.5 blocked shots per game.

The 6-4 Brown joins an RVC squad that’s coming off a 20-13 season under head coach Tyler Bredehoeft. Last week Hononegah senior Chris Akelaitis (15.4ppg) announced he also will be attending RVC.