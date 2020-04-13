Boylan’s Anthony Brown headed to Rock Valley College

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10 boys basketball MVP is headed to Rock Valley College. Boylan senior Anthony Brown announced in a tweet Monday evening that he’ll become a Golden Eagle.

At Boylan this past season Brown helped the Titans win the NIC-10 championship by averaging 15.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He also ranked seventh in the conference in steals and he led the conference with 2.5 blocked shots per game.

The 6-4 Brown joins an RVC squad that’s coming off a 20-13 season under head coach Tyler Bredehoeft. Last week Hononegah senior Chris Akelaitis (15.4ppg) announced he also will be attending RVC.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Scott’s Little Sports highlights

Trending Stories