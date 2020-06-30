Boylan’s Johnny Close headed to RVC

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Tyler Bredehoeft’s already loaded recruiting class in men’s basketball at Rock Valley College just got deeper and more talented. Recent Boylan graduate Johnny Close has committed to RVC.

Close helped lead Boylan to the NIC-10 championship last season by leading the conference in scoring at 17.1 points per game. He was one of the top three-point shooters in the conference.

The addition of Close gives RVC both ends of Boylan’s big one-two punch last season. A few weeks ago center Anthony Brown (15.5ppg, 7.2 rebs., 2.5 blocks) announced he would attend RVC.

Other local basketball players committed to RVC for the next school year include Chris Akelaitis of Hononegah, George Williams of Jefferson, Josh Crawford of Rockford East, DJ Wash of Beloit Turner, and Alden Tinder of Beloit Turner.