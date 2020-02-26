Boylan’s season, Kennedy’s high school career end

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan Lady Titans met their match Tuesday evening at the 3A Hampshire Sectional. They lost to the state’s second ranked team Lombard Montini 70-52.
The loss marks the end of a tremendous career by Boylan senior Peyton Kennedy. She finished with more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.
Boylan’s final record is 24-9. Montini improves to 30-4. Montini advances to Thursday’s championship game against Sycamore (27-6).
