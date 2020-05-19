Bradford named new head girls basketball coach at Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere high school has named Mike Bradford the new head girls basketball coach of the Bucs.

Bradford is no stranger to Belvidere and he has a proven track record of success. The past two seasons he has been an assistant coach with the Belvidere varsity boys basketball team.

In six seasons as the head girls basketball coach at Belvidere North from 2008-08 through 2012-13 he guilded the Blue Thunder to four winning seasons. The last three of those seasons the Blue Thunder won 21, 23 and 22 games and they won two regional championships and one sectional championship.

Bradford was previously the head girls basketball coach at Belvidere for once season in 2006-07. Overall as a head coach Bradford has 108 wins.

“Coach Bradford was one of the first people to contact us about the position and did a wonderful job explaining his mission and plans for Lady Bucs Basketball,” stated athletic director Josh Sternquist in a news release.” “Once again we had a great interest by many qualified coaches. Coach Bradford was the right fit for the Lady Bucs.!”

Bradford at Belvidere North

2007-08 (7-17)

2008-09 (10-17)

2009-10 (17-10)

2010-11 (21-9) Regional champs

2011-12 (23-10) Sectional Champs

2012-13 (22-8)