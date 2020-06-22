Brett Favre says Colin Kaepernick will be ‘regarded as a hero’ like Pat Tillman

SANTA CLARA, CA – OCTOBER 23: Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers kneels for the National Anthem before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — In an interview with TMZ released on Sunday, Hall of Famer Brett Favre weighed in on the Colin Kaepernick situation. NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell recently encouraged teams to sign the controversial quarterback.

Favre says that he thought Kaepernick was a dynamic player in his prime and deserves a shot at reviving his NFL career. Favre mentioned that since he is still relatively young (32), the thought of a comeback isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

When asked about the former 49ers quarterback’s impact on social justice off the field, Favre said he saw parallels to the sacrifice Pat Tillman made by ending his career to join the military.

The Green Bay Packer legend said that he believed future generations will regard Kaepernick as a hero.

“I can only think of — right off the top of my head — Pat Tillman’s another guy who did something similar, and we regard him as a hero,” Favre explained. “So, I’d assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well.”

Tillman, a safety for the Arizona Cardinals, chose to leave the NFL for the U.S. Army after the events of Sept. 11, 2001. In 2004, Tillman was killed by friendly fire during his deployment in Afghanistan.

