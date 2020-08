(WTVO/WQRF) -- The Northern Illinois University football team won't be taking the field at all this fall, and stadiums all around the Mid-American Conference will be silent. MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher announced Saturday that the conference is postpone all fall sports competitions for 2020.

The postponement affects the 2020 fall seasons for football, volleyball, women’s cross country and men’s and women’s soccer programs, as well as the non-championship segments of the men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis competitions scheduled for this fall.