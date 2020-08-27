Brian Urlacher criticizes NBA players boycott on Instagram

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN) — Former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher took to social media Thursday to weigh in on the decision made by NBA players to boycott Wednesday’s playoff games.

“Brett Favre played the MNF game the day his dad died, threw 4 TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity,” Urlacher posted on Instagram live. “NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”

Officials said Kenosha police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2800 block of 40th Street on Sunday after a woman reported that her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises.

Officials said during the incident, officers attempted to arrest Jacob Blake, 29. Officers deployed a stun gun to attempt to stop Blake, however, the stun gun was not successful, the DOJ said. In a press release, officials said Blake walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. While holding onto Blake’s shirt, Officer Rusten Sheskey fired his gun seven times.

They say a knife was found in the SUV, but they have said nothing about what role it may have played.

Blake survived but is paralyzed, and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again, family attorney Ben Crump said Tuesday.

Urlacher also liked an IG post calling for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old police enthusiast suspected in the shooting deaths of two people during a night of protests in Kenosha on Tuesday.

Brian Urlacher liked this pic.twitter.com/kP7Epfvk99 — Jerry Falwell's Marriage Counselor (@lib_crusher) August 27, 2020

Rittenhouse wasn’t arrested until the next day, in his home state of Illinois.

Witness accounts and video footage show police apparently let the gunman walk past them and leave the scene with a rifle over his shoulder and his hands in the air as members of the crowd were yelling for him to be arrested because he had shot people.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth explained that the scene was chaotic and stressful, with people shouting and running, and that may have caused “tunnel vision” among officers.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

