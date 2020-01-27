Bryant biographer Roland Lazenby reflects on life of NBA superstar

SALEM, Va. (WXFR) — Author Roland Lazenby had a rare and up close look at Kobe Bryant’s life. He wrote a biography of Bryant called “Showboat: The Life of Kobe Bryant” in 2016.
The Salem resident says he was shocked by the news of Bryant’s death.
In working with the NBA superstar, he saw firsthand examples of his impeccable work ethic, which Lazenby says set him apart from his peers.
