Bulls’ LaVine to compete in NBA’s 3-point contest

CHICAGO, Ill.– The NBA announced Tuesday night that Zach LaVine has been selected to participate in the 2020 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest during State Farm® All-Star Saturday Night. This is the first time a Bull has been selected to participate in the 3-point contest since Steve Kerr won the event in 1997.

LaVine has started in all of the Bulls’ 52 games this season, and the 24-year-old is averaging career-highs in points (24.9), rebounds (4.9) and steals (1.40) to go along with 4.1 assists and 34.4 minutes. He has made a career-best 154 3-pointers (8th in the NBA), which is already the seventh-highest total of 3-point field goals made in a single season by a Bull in team history. LaVine’s 3-point percentage of 37.6 is tied for the second-best in the league among players who have attempted at least 400 shots beyond the arc. In his 49-point performance at Charlotte on Nov. 23, LaVine made a career-high 13 3-pointers, the only player to own that many makes from three in a single game this season.

In his sixth NBA season, LaVine came to the Bulls in a Draft-night trade on June 22, 2017. He was originally selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 13th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He leads the Bulls in scoring, field goals made and attempted, 3-pointers made and attempted, free throws made and attempted, and minutes played. LaVine has led the Bulls in scoring a team-high 38 times in 2019-20, as well as in rebounds nine times, assists 16 times and minutes 30 times.