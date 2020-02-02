Cassioppi clinches Iowa’s win over #2 Penn State

IOWA CITY, Iowa. (WTVO/WQRF) — Anthony Cassioppi continues to do amazing things on the wrestling mats for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Saturday night, the Hononegah graduate slammed the door on Iowa’s win over second-ranked Penn State by earning a 7-0 decision in the final match. A sold-out crowd watched the competition at Carver-Hawkeye arena. Despite a huge win for the Hawkeyes, Cassioppoi remained humble.

“It’s just another wrestling match you know,” Cassioppi said. “I wrestle on a black and yellow mat every day. It doesn’t change anything. You know I was just satisfied to do my part.”

Cassioppi is the nation’s third-ranked heavyweight.

