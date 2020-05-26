Cassioppi receives All-Rookie honor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was a great freshman season of wrestling at Iowa for Hononegah graduate Anthony Cassioppi. That was further validated Tuesday when Amateur Wrestling News named Cassioppi to it’s All-Rookie First Team.

Cassioppi posted a 20-3 record at 285 pounds. He defeated nine opponents who were nationally ranked. He also won the Midland Championships at Hoffman Estates.

Cassioppi was the number three seed at 285 pounds going into the NCAA Championships, but that event never happened due to the coronavirus.