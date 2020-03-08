Cassioppi secures automatic berth to NCAA Championships

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — After being seeded third in the 285 pound division for the Big Ten Tournament, Iowa heavyweight wrestler and Hononegah grad Tony Cassioppi had a chance to go far this weekend.

The freshman beat Gary Traub of Ohio State by a 4-0 decision in the quarterfinals. That win helped Cassioppi secure an automatic berth to the 2020 NCAA Championships in Minneapolis March 19-21.

However, Cassioppi did fall to Minnesota’s Gable Steveson in the semifinals by a 9-4 decision. Steveson is now responsible for two of Cassioppi’s three losses this season. The Hononegah alum currently has an overall record of 16-3.