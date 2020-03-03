Cassioppi seeded third going into the Big Ten Tournament

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah graduate and current Iowa wrestler Anthony Cassioppi will be going after at Big Ten Championship this weekend. He’ll compete in the Big Ten Tournament at Rutgers.
In the tournament seedings announced Monday Cassioppi was seeded third in the 285 pound division. Cassioppi, a freshman, started off this season 15-0, but he suffered recent losses to Michigan’s Mason Parris and Minnesota’s Gable Steveson. Those two wrestlers are seeded #1 and #2.
Overall Cassioppi’s record is 16-2.