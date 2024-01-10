CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Bears are keeping head coach Matt Eberflus, but decided to fire offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, quarterback coach Andrew Janocko, and other members of the offensive staff.

The NFL Network reported the news on Wednesday. ESPN reported that the decision came after extensive meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

Getsy was hired in 2022 after his stint as an offensive assistant for the Green Bay Packers.

Eberflus’ departure seemed entirely possible until the Bears won four out of five games and came back from 2-7 to finish 7-10 in his second season. The coach, who called defenses because coordinator Alan Williams resigned, helped trigger their second-half rise on defense.

