Chicago Bears close offices

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE FOREST, Ill. –Due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and in light of the recent directives from the State of Illinois and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Chicago Bears have closed their offices at Halas Hall.

They have also closed their downtown offices at 123 N. Wacker and at Soldier Field until further notice. Aside from a limited number of staff, all employees, including coaches, have been instructed to work remotely from home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Scott’s Little Sports highlights

Trending Stories