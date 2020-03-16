Chicago Bears close offices

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Normally we would have filled out our NCAA Tournaments by now and spent the next three weeks glued to the games. Alas that won't happen, but never fear. I'm launching what I'm calling 'Scott's NIC-10 Madness.'

I have gone back over the past 20 years and picked what I believe to be the top 20 teams in the NIC-10 during that time and placed them in a 'Sweet 16' bracket.

Over the next three weeks I'll let you pick the winners by voting on our website www.mystateline.com and on our Eyewitness News Facebook page.

I've seeded the top four teams. You'll do the rest. The first matchup for you to vote on will be revealed on Tuesday, March 17. Let's have some fun with this!