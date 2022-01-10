Chicago Bears fire GM Ryan Pace

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — In a house-cleaning move Monday morning, the Chicago Bears fired General Manager Ryan Pace alongside head coach Matt Nagy, according to the WGN.

Formerly the Saints Director of Player Personnel, Pace was hired by the Bears to be their general manager in January of 2015 to replace Phil Emery. In that time the team has hired two head coaches and made the playoffs twice, with a number of questionable moves made during that time that drew the ire of fans.