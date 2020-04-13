Chicago Bulls officially name Arturas Karnisovas Executive V-P of Basketball Operations

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 03: Arturas Karnisovas, assistant general manager of the Denver Nuggets watches as players warm up prior tto the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center on November 3, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. The Kings defeated the Nuggets 110-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. –The Chicago Bulls announced Monday morning that the team has hired Arturas Karnisovas as Executive Vice President – Basketball Operations. In this role, Karnisovas will be responsible for all decisions made in Chicago’s basketball operations department.

“Arturas is one of the most respected basketball executives in the NBA. His resumé speaks for itself. I am thrilled that he is now a member of the Bulls,” said team President & COO Michael Reinsdorf. “As the new head of basketball operations, I am confident that his vision, ability to lead and experience helping build winning teams in Houston and Denver will serve him well here. I am very pleased to welcome him and his family to the City of Chicago and have him officially join our organization.”

Karnisovas, 48, comes to the Bulls with nearly two decades of front-office experience, where he played a key role in the construction of championship contenders with the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets. He most recently served as General Manager of the Denver Nuggets. Hired by Denver as the team’s Assistant General Manager in 2013, he was promoted to Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations in 2016-17, before being elevated to General Manager in 2018.

“This is the height of a dream for me, and I am prepared for the challenge that it presents,” said Karnisovas. “I grew up watching the Chicago Bulls. They represented American basketball and the NBA to a kid from Lithuania. I’ve always had a love for this franchise and to be a part of it and influence its revival is a privilege. I want to thank Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf and the entire Bulls organization for presenting me with this opportunity and welcoming me and my family to Chicago.”

During his time with the Nuggets, some of the notable players the team drafted were Nikola Jokic (41st overall, 2014), Jamal Murray (seventh overall, 2017) and Michael Porter Jr. (14th overall, 2018). Karnisovas also played a role in the free-agent signing of Paul Millsap. Prior to this season’s suspension of the NBA schedule, the Nuggets were on pace to improve their winning percentage for a fifth consecutive season. While with Denver, he was also involved with USA Basketball, serving as an International Personnel Scout for the 2014 FIBA World Cup squad that claimed gold in Spain.