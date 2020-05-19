‘Chicagoland Summer Showcase’ in Rockford postponed indefinitely

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford and Rock Valley college provided a showcase of high school basketball talent last summer. Odds are against that happening again this year.

District 205 Director of Athletes Mat Parker announced that the ‘Chicagoland Summer Showcase’ scheduled for June 26-28 has been postponed indefinitely. The tournament can’t run as scheduled because the NCAA has extended its ‘dead’ period through the end of June.

Last year the event brought in 80 high school teams from around the nation. More than 100 college coaches also came to scout and recruit many of the players.

Parker says if there is a future timeline offered by the NFHS/NCAA to conduct events later this summer, then District 205 and Rock Valley College will review the possibility at that time of holding the ‘Chicagoland Summer Showcase’ later in the summer.

All teams that had already entered the tournament will be reimbursed as soon as possible according to Parker.