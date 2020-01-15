Christian Life names Tyrone Thomas it’s new football coach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford Christian Life High School has named Tyrone Thomas its new Head Football Coach.

Coach Thomas most recently was the Head JV Coach at Rockford Lutheran. Prior to that he coached as a defensive assistant for Christian Life, Rockford Auburn, and Rockford Jefferso

n HIgh Schools.

Thomas served in the U.S. Army for five years and was a walk-on Division One running back for two years at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. He will oversee Christian Life’s football co-op team with Our Lady of Sacred Heart Academy of Rockford.



Thomas has also worked extensively coaching local youth PeeWee football.



In a news release Christian Life Athletic Director Dennis Myers stated, “I am excited to announce the hiring of Tyrone Thomas as our new Head Football Coach. He has a passion to prepare kids in Rockford’s community for athletic and personal success. I am looking forward to him connecting with our students.”



Thomas replaces former coach Bill Shepard who was not retained. Christian Life competes in Illinois 8-Man Football League.