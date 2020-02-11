Christian Life soars past South Beloit

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Christian Life has quietly put together a very impressive basketball season. The Eagles have compiled an overall record of 20-5. Their 20th win came Monday night when they soared over South Beloit 80-24.

Josh Kruse had several thunderous dunks for Christian Life.

For highlights click on the media player.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video