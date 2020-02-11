ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Christian Life has quietly put together a very impressive basketball season. The Eagles have compiled an overall record of 20-5. Their 20th win came Monday night when they soared over South Beloit 80-24.
Josh Kruse had several thunderous dunks for Christian Life.
For highlights click on the media player.
Christian Life soars past South Beloit
