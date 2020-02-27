ROCKFORD, Ill, (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford Christian Life stormed into the championship game of it’s own Class 1A Regional Wednesday evening by defeating Earlville 87-52.
The Eagles improve their record to 26-5. Next a big showdown with 32-0 Indian Creek Friday night in the championship game.
Christian Life storms into the Regional Championship game
