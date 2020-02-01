Close leads Boylan over East

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Boylan defeated East in a Rockford, NIC-10 showdown Friday evening 75-68.



Senior Johnny Close scored 30 points to lead the Titans. He got off to a hot start in the first half when the Titans jumped out to a 16 point lead at intermission. He then made clutch shots in the second half when fellow senior Anthony Brown fouled out early in the third quarter. Brown took at seat on the bench with 15 points.



East closed to within two points on multiple occasions but the E-Rabs couldn’t get over the hump.



Partially because Brown’s replacement senior Justin Kerestes stepped up big-time. He scored ten points, hauled down numerous rebounds and even blocked a couple shots.



When asked what went through his mind when Brown fouled out Kerestes said, “Next man up. I’ve got to do what it takes to get the team the dub and just crash the boards and help my team out.”



Kerestes’ heroics had the Boylan student section changing ‘MVP, MVP’ in the final seconds of the game.



“Oh it felt great. It felt great to get the win too,” said Kerestes. “An awesome experience! I can’t wait for the next one.”



Close had a little Mamba Mentality going for him in the game. “Once Brown went out I was like someone else has to score, but I think our whole team just came together,” said Close. “It was more of a team effort than just me I think.”



Boylan also cashed in at the free throw line all night converting 30 of 33 attempts.



East was led by Pashens Harris with 16 points. Justin Johnson scored 14. Boylan improves to 20-6, 9-2. East is now 13-9, 6-3.



Another downside to the loss for East was E-Rabs senior Markarious ‘Biggie’ Luster exited the game late with what appeared to be a fairly serious ankle injury. The E-Rabs have to turn right around and play another big game Saturday evening against Rockford Jefferson in the ‘Rumble In The Rock’ event at Rock Valley College.



For highlights of the Boylan-East game and to hear our interview with Boylan coach Brett McAllister click on the media player.







