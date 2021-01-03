Cockburn and Dosunmu lead No. 15 Illinois past Purdue 66-58

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WTVO/WQRF) -- James Robinson's brilliant rookie season in the NFL is over. He's been ruled out for the Jagaurs' final game on Sunday against the Colts due to his ankle injury.

It'll be the second straight game the Rockford native and Rockford Lutheran graduate has missed. The two missed games will cost Robinson a shot at making more NFL history. He needed only 34 more yards to catch former Colt Dominic Rhodes for the most yards rushing in a season by an undrafted rookie.