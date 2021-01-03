Cockburn and Dosunmu lead No. 15 Illinois past Purdue 66-58

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) does to the basket as he is pressured by Purdue’s forward Trevion Williams (50) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Ayo Dosunmu scored 12 and No. 15 Illinois beat Purdue 66-58. Da’Monte Williams added 12 points for the Fighting Illini in their seventh consecutive Big Ten home win dating to last season. Andre Curbelo, who leads the conference in assists, had six. Brandon Newman scored 14 points and big man Trevion Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Boilermakers. Purdue is one of the best rebounding teams in the nation, but Illinois outrebounded the Boilermakers 39-33. Illinois shot 48% from the field, while Purdue finished at 39%.

