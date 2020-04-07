Collin Delia named IceHogs’ AHL ‘Man of the Year”

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Rockford IceHogs have announced that goaltender Collin Delia has been named the team’s winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Rockford community during the 2019-20 season.

Currently in his third season with the IceHogs, Delia has fully embraced his leadership role within the organization and community, earning his second selection as the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year (2017-18 season).

Over the course of the 2019-20 campaign, the Rancho Cucamonga, California, native helped raise over $3,700 for The Autism Program of Easterseals and the Fatherhood Encouragement Project while also donating his time and influence to see these community initiatives succeed in their mission.

With a passion for LEGO since he was a child and close connection with the Autism Program of Easterseals in Rockford, Delia took personal interest in this season’s Autism Awareness Night and LEGO Night on Jan. 25, donating over $550 worth of LEGO playsets to the program and enjoyed an afternoon building with the children in the program. He also completed a two-hour build of a two-foot tall, 1,767-piece LEGO Empire State Building set and contributed the sculpture and an autograph stick to the night’s auction, generating $600 for the Easterseals program.

During the Holiday season, Delia and his teammates joined the Fatherhood Encouragement Project for a Holiday shopping spree for underprivileged children and families in the Stateline community. Alongside the IceHogs Charitable Foundation, Delia and the team combined to donate over $2,600 to the program.

Delia is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL’s 2019-20 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.