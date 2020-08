ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- We've had some great high school football teams in the Rockford area over the years that have achieved the ultimate goal of winning state championships. On our 'Overtime' high school sports show (Fridays at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on Fox 39) for the next several weeks we're taking a look back at those teams and championship games in our 'Glory Days' segment.

This week we look back at the 1999 state champion Stillman Valley Cardinals, the first of the Cardinals five championship teams. That team defeated Macon Meridian 28-0 for the 2A title. One of the star players on that team was All-State two-way lineman and future Fighting Illini offensive lineman Patrick Babcock.