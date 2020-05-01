Community surprises Stillman Valley coach Rempfer with a parade

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Earlier in the week we reported the good news that Stillman Valley assistant football coach Scott Rempfer is cancer free. The community was overjoyed at the news.

So Thursday evening several friends and members of the community formed a parade of vehicles that went past his home in Cherry Valley. They honked horns and waived signs showing their appreciation for Rempfer. It was all a surprise for the coach.

This coming school year will be his 23rd at Stillman Valley. Rempfer has touched a lot of lives over the years and it showed during this parade. Rempfer was moved by the show of love and support.

“Every time I think there can’t be more, there’s more (displays of affection/support),” said Rempfer. “It’s humbling. It’s honoring. It’s an honor, I should say. Just to have that kind of support. I don’t know that you get that in every place, but… such great people.”

Rempfer will be helping head coach Mike Lalor with the football team again next season.