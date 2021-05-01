Completed Bears draft has a heavy offensive lean

An image of Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is displayed after he was chosen by the Chicago Bears with the 11th pick in the first round of thge NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

LAKE FOREST, IL (AP) — The Chicago Bears went heavily toward offense in the draft, especially on the line with second-round tackle Teven Jenkins and fifth-round tackle Larry Borom. The cornerstone to this entire draft class is quarterback Justin Fields as they try to revive a dormant attack. Chicago traded up from 20th to 11th in the first round to get the Ohio State QB. The draft provided little help for new Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai, but GM Ryan Pace said that side is solid. The Bears have veteran free agent Desmond Trufant in place to replace lost free agent Kyle Fuller.