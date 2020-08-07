Corey Anderson released from UFC, joins Bellator

(WTVO/WQRF) — Corey Anderson is finished with UFC. The Rockton native recently asked for his release from UFC. He was granted it, and he has signed with Bellator.

Anderson was UFC’s 4th-ranked fighter in the light heavyweight division with a record of 13-4. He had been with UFC since winning the Ultimate Fighter light heavyewight championship in 2014. But in recent years Anderson and UFC President Dana White haven’t seen eye-to-eye and Anderson’s fight opportunities have dwindled.

Anderson leaves UFC despite having fights remaining on the six-fight deal he signed in July of 2018. Anderson had been on a four-fight roll posting wins against patrick Cummins, Glover Teixeira, Ilir Latifi and Johnny Walker before losing his last fight February 15 to Jan Blachowicz of Poland at UFC Fight Night 167.

The current light heavyweight champion for Bellator is Ryan Bader. He’ll defend his title August 21 against Vadim Nemkov at Ballator 244. Anderson might be in line for a shot at the winner of that fight. Ballator was founded in 2008. It is based in Santa Monica, California. It is the second largest combat sport promoter in the country.



Anderson put out the following tweet Friday evening.

