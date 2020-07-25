Crawford rejoins the Blackhawks after recovering from COVID-19

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 08: Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks waits for the start of play against the St. Louis Blues during a time out at the United Center on March 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Now we know exactly what ‘Unfit To Play’ meant in regards to Corey Crawford and his missing training camp with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Saturday Crawford told members of the media in a Zoom conference that he did indeed have COVID-19. He tested positive at the start of camp. He had to quarantine at his Chicago home.

He says he had symptoms, but fortunately they didn’t get too serious.

“The first few days that I started feeling symptoms, that was the hardest. The last couple weeks, maybe a little bit more, was a little bit easier, but I still couldn’t really do much in case there was something wrong with my lungs or my heart.”

“As soon as I had the energy to try and do stuff, I was as cautious as possible around the kids and around [my wife],” Crawford continued. “We try to do our best to deal with what it was. So now, I’m excited to get back to playing hockey and… hopefully have enough time here. I’m excited to stop some pucks again.”

Crawford was back on the ice at practice Saturday in Chicago. He wil lnow be able to travel with the Blackhawks Sunday to Edmonton for the start of the NHL qualifying series against the Oilers. The series will begin August 1.

Crawford, a two-time Stanley Cup Champion and a former Rockford IceHog, had battled concussions and health issues in recent years, but he had been playing well when the pandemic put the season on hold.