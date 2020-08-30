Cubs acquire Jose Martinez from Rays

Cincinnati, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – The Chicago Cubs today acquired outfielder/infielder José Martínez from the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named or cash consideration as well as a player to be named or cash consideration. To make room for Martínez on the 40-man roster, catcher Josh Phegley has been designated for assignment.
Martínez, 32, is a career .294 hitter (360-for-1,223) with 43 home runs and 182 RBI in 422 major league games covering the last five seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2016-19) and Tampa Bay Rays (2020). He has a .361 on-base percentage and a .455 slugging percentage, good for a career .815 OPS. Martínez has seen action in 24 games with the Rays this year, batting .239 (16-for-67) with two home runs and 10 RBI.
The right-handed batter and thrower broke into the majors with St. Louis in 2016 and batted over .300 in each of the next two seasons, including a career-best .309 (84-for-272) in 106 games in 2017 and .305 (163-for-534) in 2018 while setting career highs with 152 games, 30 doubles, 17 home runs and 83 RBI that year. Last season, Martínez batted .269 (90-for-334) with 10 homers and 42 RBI in 128 games, his final campaign with St. Louis.
The 6-foot-6 Martínez is a native of La Guaira, Venezuela. He was acquired by Tampa Bay from St. Louis in a trade on January 9, 2020. He originally signed as a non-drafted free agent with the Chicago White Sox in 2006.
Phegley, 32, has batted .063 (1-for-16) with one home run and two RBI in 11 games with the Cubs this season.
Martínez has yet to report to the major league club. Chicago’s 60-man Player Pool roster stands at 57 players, with 27 active players on the major league roster (plus two 10-day injured list players) in Chicago and 27 players in South Bend.