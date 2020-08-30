Cubs acquire Jose Martinez from Rays

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 11: Jose Martinez #40 of the Tampa Bay Rays looks on during the sixth inning of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on August 11, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Cincinnati, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – The Chicago Cubs today acquired outfielder/infielder José Martínez from the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named or cash consideration as well as a player to be named or cash consideration. To make room for Martínez on the 40-man roster, catcher Josh Phegley has been designated for assignment.

Martínez, 32, is a career .294 hitter (360-for-1,223) with 43 home runs and 182 RBI in 422 major league games covering the last five seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2016-19) and Tampa Bay Rays (2020). He has a .361 on-base percentage and a .455 slugging percentage, good for a career .815 OPS. Martínez has seen action in 24 games with the Rays this year, batting .239 (16-for-67) with two home runs and 10 RBI.

The right-handed batter and thrower broke into the majors with St. Louis in 2016 and batted over .300 in each of the next two seasons, including a career-best .309 (84-for-272) in 106 games in 2017 and .305 (163-for-534) in 2018 while setting career highs with 152 games, 30 doubles, 17 home runs and 83 RBI that year. Last season, Martínez batted .269 (90-for-334) with 10 homers and 42 RBI in 128 games, his final campaign with St. Louis.

The 6-foot-6 Martínez is a native of La Guaira, Venezuela. He was acquired by Tampa Bay from St. Louis in a trade on January 9, 2020. He originally signed as a non-drafted free agent with the Chicago White Sox in 2006.

Phegley, 32, has batted .063 (1-for-16) with one home run and two RBI in 11 games with the Cubs this season.

Martínez has yet to report to the major league club. Chicago’s 60-man Player Pool roster stands at 57 players, with 27 active players on the major league roster (plus two 10-day injured list players) in Chicago and 27 players in South Bend.