Cubs are trading Javier Baez to the Mets, reports say

iDETROIT, MI – AUGUST 24: Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at Comerica Park on August 24, 2020, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN) – Another core member of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship team is going to be continuing his career elsewhere starting this weekend.

This time, it’s one of the most electrifying players in one of the most successful runs in franchise history.

BREAKING: The New York Mets are finalizing a trade to acquire shortstop Javier Baez from the Chicago Cubs, sources tell ESPN. Deal is pending medicals. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2021

Per numerous reports, first from Mark Feinsand, the Cubs are trading shortstop Javier Baez to the Mets along with starting pitcher Trevor Williams. The clubs have yet to confirm the move.

This comes a day after the Cubs let go of another major player of their core in first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Drafted by the Cubs in 2011, Baez became one of the fan favorites for the franchise as he rose through the minor league ranks and eventually joined the club for the first time in 2014. He was back-and-forth in the minor leagues that season and in 2015 before finding his place on Joe Maddon’s roster in 2016.

Baez had 14 homers and 59 RBI in his first full-time season at the major league level but had his greatest success in the playoffs. He was named NLCS MVP as the Cubs beat the Dodgers for their first pennant since 1945 as Baez had seven hits, including four doubles, and five RBI in the six-game series to go along with his strong play in the field.

In 2018, Baez enjoyed his finest season as he had a slash line of .290/.326/.554 with career highs in homers (34) and RBI (111). He was named a finalist for the National League MVP.

So far in 2021 Baez was hitting .248/.292/.484 with 22 homers and 65 RBI in 91 games for the Cubs.