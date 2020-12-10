Cubs’ Darvish named to All-MLB First Team

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 15: Starting pitcher Yu Darvish #11 of the Chicago Cubs delivers the ball in the second inning against the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field on September 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — After a Cy Young-caliber season from Chicago Cubs’ ace Yu Darvish, the right-handed pitcher was named to the ALL-MLB team.

This season Darvish finished in second in Cy Young voting, finishing behind 78 votes behind Reds’ Trevor Bauer.

In 2020, Darvish finished with a record of 8-3, with a 2.01 ERA, and tallying 93 strikeouts over 76 innings, allowing just 14 walks.

His eight wins were tied for first with American League Cy Young Winner Shane Bieber.

The All-MLB team began after the 2019 season as a way to honor the league’s best players, similar to other professional sports leagues. The panel of baseball media members accounts for 50 percent of the voting, with fan voting accounting for the other half.