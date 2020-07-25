Cubs fans show up at Wrigleyville for Opening Day despite the pandemic

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Major league Baseball’s sprint to October is on. The Cubs played their opening game of this short 60-games season Friday evening in Chicago against the Brewers.

Fans weren’t allowed inside the ballpark to watch the game due to the pandemic. They weren’t allowed inside Gallagher Way either. That’s the park right outside the ballpark, but that didn’t stop many fans from showing up at Wrigleyville. They took pictures in front of the marquee. They proudly wore their Cubs gear, and they most definitely hit the bars. They still wanted to be part of opening day.

“You know, it’s disappointing (not being allowed to go in to watch the game), but being able to be out in the neighborhood and still feel the vibe is something that’s still special,” said Cubs’ fan Tyrand Williams.

“I’m going to hang out and probably watch the game at a bar, sit on the rooftop and watch the game there…one of those two,” said Cubs fan Christian Garcia.

Two Brewers fans actually biked all the way from Millerpark in Milwaukee to Wrigley. One of them was Leah Jennk.

“96 and a half miles on our bike route,” said Jenk.

The only place where fans could watch the game in person was on the neighboring rooftops.

Rooftop worker Bill Jusack said he still expected a festive atmosphere.

“I do. I think the fans are going to be loud up there. So, rooting on the home team.”

The pandemic didn’t stop the Ballhawks. They were still camped out on Waveland Avenue hoping to catch a batting practice ball or a home run ball.

Cubs’ fans were disappointed last year when the Cubs missed out on the playoffs. The chances of the Cubs getting in this year are better with the expanded playoff field now with 16 teams getting in, and Cubs fans say they like the Cubs’ chances.

(PAM BRAND, OPTIMISTIC CUBS FAN) “They’re going to do awesome!,” said Pam Brand. “They’ve got Ross as their manager.”

“The Cubs at least win the division, World Series 2020, hey how ya doin?,” said fan Mike Schmidt.

It doesn’t matter where on the calender opening day falls, Cubs fans will always be upbeat about a new season.