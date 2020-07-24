Cubs’ Marquee Sports Network has deal with Xfinity/Comcast in Chicago

(WTVO/WQRF) — Marquee Sports Network, the Chicago Cubs and Comcast Friday announced an agreement that will make live Cubs games and other exclusive content from the team’s regional sports network available in time for the regular season opener versus the Brewers, which will be broadcast live on Marquee Sports Network tonight.

“Our goal with the launch of Marquee was to serve our fans with unparalleled Cubs content and today’s agreement with Comcast means significantly more Cubs fans will have access to it,” said Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney. “We welcome Comcast subscribers to Marquee Sports Network.”

Comcast customers can watch Marquee Sports Network and the Cubs on channel 202 in the Chicago Metropolitan area. The agreement also provides carriage in Ft. Wayne and portions of the Indianapolis market that Comcast serves. Subscribers can go to www.marqueesportsnetwork.com to find out which channels—standard definition and high definition—the network is on in their area. (Note: Marquee Sports Network is still not available in the Rockford area on Xfinity/Comcast)

“This agreement is monumental for us and the multitude of Chicagoans who can now watch live Cubs games on a network as dedicated to the team as they are,” said Marquee Sports Network GM Mike McCarthy. “We are proud that thanks to an undying commitment from the Cubs, Sinclair and Comcast to get this deal done, fans in and around Chicago can tune in when the team opens the season against the Brewers tonight.”

Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and the Cubs. For more information, visit www.marqueesportsnetwork.com and follow the network on social media at @WatchMarquee.